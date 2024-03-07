With the spring season approaching and Easter just a hop around the corner, Sour Patch Kids is giving its fan something sour-then-sweet to dig up with family and friends: Sour Patch Kids Carrots.

A seasonal twist on Sour Patch Kids candy, the Sour Patch Kids Carrot packs feature orange-flavored sour candy gummies in carrot-shaped packaging. The new spring-inspired Carrot packs offer a twist to the traditional spring-inspired treats – whether hidden in the garden for a fun hunt, or enjoyed with friends and family.

The Sour Patch Kids Carrots will be available at retailers nationwide for an SRP of $2.99.

