The candy category continues to dominate the edibles category, representing nearly three-quarters of sales in 2022.

That’s according to Rick Maturo, director of insights and analytics for BDSA. In his webinar “Edible Evolution in Cannabis: In Review and What’s to Come,” Maturo breaks down the performance of cannabis food and beverage categories.

Check out his full on-demand presentation here: https://tinyurl.com/s7dpj27u