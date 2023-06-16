Candy Industry Senior Editor Liz Parker recently was able to chat with Dr. Naveen Pessani, technical category manager for chocolate and confectionery, ofi, about the company's focus on cocoa ingredients, its Cocoa Compass initiative, and more.

ofi regularly focuses on innovation with its cocoa ingredients, as well as its Cocoa Compass report, which aims to make cocoa more sustainable. In order to achieve the structural change required to have an impact at scale, the report makes clear that work on the ground in cocoa communities should be supported by international collaboration and regulation. In the report, ofi shares its sustainability progress across its cocoa supply chain, achieved in collaboration with customers and partners, and benchmarked against three years of impact data.

Watch the video above, or click here.