Last week, Candy Industry Senior Editor Liz Parker was able to attend ECRM's Christmas & Halloween Session in Destin, FL, at the Hilton Sandestin.

She was able to chat with Lisa Burkart, director of candy, ECRM, while at the show, about some candy and confectionery trends that Burkart saw at this year's show, as well as any upcoming trends that she might predict.

View the video here or above.