Milkboy Swiss Chocolates will introduce its new Alpine Milk with Refreshing Lemon and Ginger Bar at Natural Products Expo West, from March 8–10 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

From its Swiss Chalet-themed booth (#N1448 in the North Hall), Milkboy will give chocolate lovers a taste of the smooth milk chocolate bar with essential lemon oil and candied ginger. The bar joins a product line that includes other flavors like Finest Alpine Milk, Alpine Milk with Roasted Almonds, Alpine Milk with Crunchy Caramel and Sea Salt, White Chocolate with Bourbon Vanilla, Extra Dark 85% Cocoa, Finest 72% Cocoa with Fresh Roasted Coffee, and Finest 72% Cocoa with Crispy Mint. The 3.5-oz. bar has a suggested retail price of $4.99.

“We’re excited to introduce customers to our Alpine Milk with Refreshing Lemon and Ginger bar at Expo West and think people will love this unique flavor combination,” said Milkboy founder Emanuel Schmerling. “We use milk sourced from the Swiss Alps and Rainforest Alliance-certified cocoa to make some of the finest milk chocolate bars in the world. We invite chocolate lovers to visit our Swiss Chalet booth at Expo West and try all our flavors.”

Milkboy Swiss Chocolates are sold at many specialty food retailers, including all U.S. Whole Foods Market locations. Its chocolates are also available online at milkboy.com and on Amazon.