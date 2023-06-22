Retail Confectioners International (RCI) recently inducted three members to its board of directors on during RCI’s Annual Convention & Industry Expo in Milwaukee, Wisconsin last week.

Each summer, RCI inducts new board members and recognizes the years of service from members whose terms are expiring. RCI welcomed the following members to its 2023–2024 board of directors:

Dan Andersen, Hilliard’s Chocolate System, West Bridgewater, MA

Tyler Buffett, Buffett’s Candies, Albuquerque, NM (second two-year term)

Rhonda Dehn, Morkes Chocolates, Palatine, IL (second two-year term)

Additionally, Jeffery Smith of Peterbrooke Chocolatier from Jacksonville, Florida was inducted to serve as the 2023–2025 president of the board of directors. Greg Power of Las Olas Confections and Snacks in Orlando, Florida will now serve as the first vice president and Gwen Rosenberg of Popped! in Kent, Ohio will serve the next two years as the second vice president.

“We are especially grateful for the strong leadership of our board of directors and their commitment to supporting this organization and the industry,” said Angie Burlison, RCI executive director. “As an association, we are fortunate to have a strong network of candy makers and suppliers who continue to support each other.”

A complete list of RCI’s board of directors may be found on the RCI website under the About RCI tab. For additional information, including events and education courses hosted by the organization, visit retailconfectioners.org.

