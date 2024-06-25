Retail Confectioners International (RCI) has inducted three members to its 2024–2025 board of directors during RCI’s Annual Convention & Industry Expo in Buffalo, New York. They include:

Kathy Bomboy-Casteel, Bomboy’s Home Made Candy, Inc., Havre de Grace, MD

Eric Schmoyer, Barry Callebaut U.S.A., Inc., Lancaster, PA

Joe Sofia, Cargill Cocoa & Chocolate, Lititz, PA

Each summer, RCI inducts new board members and recognizes the years of service from members whose terms are expiring. Board members Brian Boehm of Laura’s Candies in New Orleans, LA, Jennifer Crudden of Rosalind Candy Castle in New Brighton, PA, and Bob Pikcilingis of Candy Kraft in Altamont, NY renewed a second two-year term. RCI would like to especially thank to outgoing board members Chuck Phelan of Barry Callebaut U.S. and Susan Truax of Bruce’s Candy Kitchen for their service.

Jeffery Smith of Peterbrooke Chocolatier from Jacksonville, FL continues his term as the 2023–2025 president of the board of directors. Greg Power of Las Olas Confections and Snacks in Orlando, FL serves as the first vice president and Gwen Rosenberg of Popped! in Kent, OH serves as the second vice president. Overall the RCI Board of Directors is represented by 10 candy maker members and three supplier members.

“We are grateful for the leadership of our board of directors and their commitment to supporting this organization and the industry,” says Angie Burlison, RCI executive director. “As an association, we are fortunate to have a strong network of candy makers and suppliers who continue to support each other.”

