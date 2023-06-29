As National Candy Month comes to a close, the National Confectioners Association (NCA) honored U.S. Representative Annie Kuster (D-NH) with an award named in honor of the late Representative Jackie Walorksi (R-IN). This award honors members of Congress who show a commitment to supporting the confectionery industry and the significant impact that manufacturers of chocolate, candy, gum, and mints have on the U.S. economy.

“Here in New Hampshire and all across the country, candy makers play a critical role in our economy and workforce—it’s an honor to fight for them in Congress,” Congresswoman Kuster said. “This award, named after my dear friend and colleague Jackie Walorski, is especially meaningful. Our shared commitment to candy producers was one of many things that brought us together, and I am proud to continue this important work.”

As co-chairs of the Congressional Candy Caucus which they created in 2016, Kuster and Walorski undertook a bipartisan effort to acknowledge the American candy industry’s long history of creating jobs and making some of the world’s most iconic brands.

“We are proud to honor Representative Kuster with this award in recognition of a woman who had great influence on the confectionery industry, U.S. food policy and on so many American lives, including my own,” said John Downs, president and CEO of NCA. “The confectionery industry plays a vital role in our economy and in making life’s moments sweeter—and Representatives Kuster and Walorski have shown an unparalleled commitment to strengthening this quintessential American manufacturing industry."