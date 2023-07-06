CandyRific has announced its Halloween 2023 offerings, including new Disney Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Pumpkin Themed Candy Cases, Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Talkers and Candy Cases, and M&M’s brand Halloween themed Candy Fans. Also returning are fan favorites such as the Glow-in-the-Dark Graveyard Hunt bag and Day of the Dead Candy Fans.

The new items include:

Disney Mickey Mouse Pumpkin Themed Candy Cases





These Disney Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Pumpkin themed Candy Cases are available individually and inspired by the whimsical pumpkins found at Disney Parks. Each 4” tall character case includes 0.35-oz. of assorted fruit flavored dextrose candies (natural flavors and colors). Each feature a loop on the top to hang the character case from a chain or string, and a hinged door on the back to hold in candy treats. Suggested retail price: $3.99.





M&M's Tube Fans

M&M's Tube Fans, with a jack-o-lantern or new witch hat toppers, contain M&M's Fun Size Milk Chocolate Candies (.46-ounce). For extra Halloween fun, the fans have glow in the dark blades. SRP: $5.99.





Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Light Up Talkers

Jack Skellington and Sally character Light Up Talkers are available with 0.53 ounces of bone shaped assorted fruit flavored dextrose candies. Just press the button on the wand to see the lights flash on and off. The talkers play the fan favorite song from the movie, “What’s This?” SRP: $6.99.





Glow-in-the-Dark Graveyard Hunt

This Halloween Scavenger Hunt comes in a 13” x 7 ½” bag and includes 20 glow-in-the-dark skulls filled with candy bones to hide inside or outside the home. SRP: $7.99.

Day of the Dead Halloween Expressions Fans

These Day of the Dead themed fans have a light up hub and the foam fan blades glow in the dark. The assortment includes four characters. These fans each come with 0.53 ounces of assorted fruit flavored dextrose candies (natural flavors and colors). SRP: $5.99.