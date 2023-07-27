CandyRific is introducing new Unicorn Light-Up Talker and Sweet Squad and Sports design options of its Mini Backpacks for Easter 2024.

The new Unicorn Light-Up Talkers are available with 0.53 ounces of assorted fruit flavored dextrose candies (natural flavors and colors). Just press the button on the wand to see the lights flash on and off and hear the cheerful tunes. The suggested retail price is $6.99.

The Sweet Squad and Sports Mini Backpacks are available in pastel colors just in time for Easter, as well as sports-themed ones with baseball, tennis, soccer, and football designs. Each comes with 0.28 ounces of assorted fruit flavored dextrose candies (natural flavors and colors). The backpacks measure 2" x 3" x 4", and each have a metal keychain and clip, with an SRP of $3.99.