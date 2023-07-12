As part of Butterfinger’s gaming partnership with Kroger, they have teamed up to give gamers a look at how they can Game Better with Butterfinger and Kroger through a multi-city national tour.

Now through October, gaming trucks will be traveling along both the East and West Coast, popping up at select participating Kroger retailers. Attendees will have the opportunity to play popular video games including Monster Supercross and Hot Wheels—plus, they’ll receive Butterfinger chocolate bars and branded Butterfinger gaming merchandise to accompany them while they play.

A few of the 400+ Kroger locations for the initiative will include:

Indianapolis

Phoenix

Nashville

Albuquerque

Denver

Atlanta

Savannah

Myrtle Beach

Houston

For more information, visit this website.

Ferrero Group is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.