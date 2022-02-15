Like Air, a family-owned brand, has announced the debut of Like Air Puffcorn at nearly 1,000 Kroger locations, and Kroger.com. Starting today, 4-oz. bags of Like Air White Cheddar, Pancake, and Butter & Salt Puffcorn varieties will be on shelf at Kroger stores. Availability will include Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia. The expanded retail rollout comes on the heels of Like Air’s recent national club store release (December 2021). With its current availability at Kroger stores, Like Air Puffcorn can now be found at over 2,000 retail locations nationwide.

“We prioritize innovation and created our Like Air Puffcorn for consumers to have a healthier snacking experience without the need to compromise flavor,” said Allison Lin, Like Air Co-founder. “We’re excited to introduce Like Air to Kroger customers all across the country.”

The Like Air Puffcorn line boasts only 50 calories per cup and has emerged as a better alternative to traditional popcorn because it doesn't contain any pesky hulls or kernels that so often get caught in teeth. Like Air is gluten-free and contains zero artificial ingredients, flavors, or preservatives. It is made in a nut-free facility and is free from seven of the major allergens, including wheat, soy, peanuts, tree nuts, eggs, fish, and shellfish. Like Air products can be found on Amazon and nearly 600 select club stores nationwide.

To mark its launch at Kroger, Like Air will be offering Kroger customers a free bag via their rebate program. More information on the rebate program can be found here.

For more information about Like Air Puffcorn, please visit likeairsnacks.com.