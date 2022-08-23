RIND Snacks, the sustainable snack brand on a mission to maximize nutrition and minimize waste, has announced its national expansion with The Kroger Co. The move significantly increases the upcycled snack brand’s overall footprint, bringing healthier-for-you options to the fruit snack aisle across more than 10,000 stores nationwide.

The upcycled brand recognizes sustainable snacking as more than just a trend but a lifestyle. The brand’s increased distribution will make its wholesome, single-ingredient products more widely accessible.

“The fruit snack category was ripe for disruption and our partnership with America’s leading grocer is a huge milestone for RIND and our ‘Keep it Real, Eat the Peel’ approach to snacking,” said Matt Weiss, RIND’s founder & CEO. “We’re thrilled to partner with Kroger to answer consumers’ growing desire for delicious, nutrient-rich snacks—ones that also align with their interest to support mission-driven brands that promote sustainable snacking.”

RIND’s award-winning snacks will be available in 1,900 U.S. Kroger stores beginning August, including its best-selling Straw-Peary Blend as well as Organic Coconut Crisps, an online fan favorite.

“From our first retail launch in 2018 to now crossing our 10,000 store with the largest grocer in America, we are incredibly grateful and excited for the opportunity to bring the benefits of RIND’s whole fruit snacks to more families nationwide,” added Weiss.

Earlier this year, RIND launched into regional market leaders H-E-B and Metropolitan Market, and travel and convenience chains such as Hudson News, Sheetz, and Royal Farms. With back-to-school season in full swing, RIND is further expanding with new and existing partners this fall, including CVS and Whole Foods Market as well as select Costco and Target stores.