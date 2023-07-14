The 2023 Kettle Awards reception was a night to remember. Candy Industry magazine presented its 2023 Kettle Award to Kirk Vashaw, chairman and CEO, Spangler Candy Company, at the Union League Club, Chicago, on Tuesday, May 23.

The Kettle Award is the most prestigious award in the confectionery industry, and criteria requires superior achievement in the following areas: sales and marketing; education and personnel training; energy and environmental contributions; quality advancement; production and plant improvement; and research and product development.

The chair and members of the Kettle Committee, which consists of representatives from leading suppliers to the industry, presented the 76th Kettle Award to Vashaw at the gala, during the Sweets & Snacks Expo in Chicago. The other nominees included Sylvia Buxton, president and CEO, Perfetti Van Melle North America; and Douglas R. Dressman, president and CEO, Esther Price Candies Corp.

See above for a slideshow of photos from the gala.