Barry Callebaut has announced its nine-month key sales figures for the fiscal year 2022–2023. Key information includes:

Sales volume down -2.7% in the first nine months, in a challenging market environment

Sales revenue of CHF 6.3 billion, up +3.6% in CHF (+8.1% in local currencies)

The company will continue to work towards flat volume growth for the Full Year 2022/23 and remain confident to deliver solid operating profit

Full strategic update will be provided with Full-Year Results 2022/23 publication on November 1

"In the first nine months of the fiscal year, we witnessed soft volume in a continued inflationary environment which affected customer demand. Our volume was in line with the declining underlying chocolate confectionery market, excluding the residual effects of the Wieze incident. The recently announced renewal of a global strategic partnership with a key customer underpins the sustained trend toward outsourcing. It is a showcase for the added value we can deliver to customers globally and for the deep relationships our teams are building every day," says Peter Feld, CEO, Barry Callebaut Group.

The full report can be found here.