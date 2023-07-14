Barry Callebaut has announced the expansion of its operation in Brazil through the opening of a logistics point in the Northeast. Customers ranging from distributors to chefs in the region will be able to buy products directly from the company, with a delivery route from the capital of Alagoas, resulting in shorter lead times. The Bahia region will continue to be supplied by the factory in Extrema, Minas Gerais.

The new venture by Barry Callebaut will increase proximity to customers in the Northeast of the country, offering better shipping terms to partners. “Our expanded reach in the region will improve our ability to not only serve a greater range of customers, but will also provide greater speed to serve the market,” explains Paul Halliwell, managing director of South America at Barry Callebaut Group. With more agile deliveries and less need for inventory by customers, the expectation is for an increase of approximately 20% in sales to the region.

All products in the company's portfolio—imported Callebaut, Cacao Barry, Mona Lisa, Carma, and the Brazilian brand Sicao—will be stored in a support plant in the industrial region of Maceió. “Barry Callebaut is always looking for expansion opportunities to optimize access to our product range. The arrival in Maceió is another step in getting closer to our current and future customers,” reveals Bruno Scarpa, commercial director of South America at Barry Callebaut Group.