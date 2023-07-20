Hugo Beck, maker of packaging machines for the confectionery industry, will return to Pack Expo Las Vegas this year.

Pack Expo provides an ideal platform for Hugo Beck to showcase its latest film and paper packaging solutions for primary and secondary packaging, alongside its diverse range of packaging styles for industries such as e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, and medical technology or confectionery.

Taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from September 11–13, visitors to booth N-11243 in the North Hall can witness Hugo Beck’s packaging machinery which help to reduce material consumption, drive greater efficiency, and improve recyclability.

“Building upon our successful track record of European exhibitions this year, Pack Expo is a chance for Hugo Beck to highlight our commitment to the American market, with our continuous investment in cross-industry machine innovation for efficient and sustainable packaging concepts,” explains Timo Kollmann, managing director at Hugo Beck.

The focus at Pack Expo will be the company's paper e-com fit packaging machine—the first time it has been on display in the United States. Ideal for e-commerce and mail order applications requiring minimal material to package goods, the paper packaging machine is suitable for the direct dispatch of individual goods, packaging groups of products, or meeting the complex requirements of returned goods packaging. Automatically adjusting the shipping bag size to varying product dimensions to minimize material use, the paper e-com fit can process both uncoated and coated recyclable papers to produce a new type of dispatch packaging, with two sewn sides.

Hugo Beck’s paper e-com fit will also feature as part of Vice President of Polypack Emmanuel Cerf’s presentation on the packaging manufacturer’s journey towards sustainability. This will take place on the Innovation Stage on Monday, September 11 at 11:30 a.m.

And with sustainability now a global issue across all industries, Pack Expo attendees can hear how Hugo Beck’s packaging solutions can help meet their environmental objectives. Whether maximizing production efficiencies and replacing plastic films with paper or minimizing packaging materials used, the team will be on hand to highlight savings which can be effectively achieved in the production of film and paper bags, shrink packs, and flowpacks.

“Following conversations with attendees at interpack 2023, it became clear that American customers would welcome our unique, resource-efficient packaging styles. One example: thanks to our extremely tight packaging technology, which is capable of material savings of 60-70%, we achieve precise, high-quality film shrink packaging results—a revolutionary breakthrough in the industry,” concluded Kollmann.

Representatives from Hugo Beck will be available at its Pack Expo booth to talk through the company’s complete machine portfolio, now available for both sustainable paper packaging and sustainable film packaging, with resource saving technology.