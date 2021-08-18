Go PACK to the Future in a new interactive exhibit at PACK EXPO Las Vegas and co-located Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27–29, 2021, Las Vegas Convention Center), presented by show producer PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies. PACK to the Future celebrates the role of packaging and processing through history and the impact it is poised to have on our future.

Presented in the North Hall (N-11030), the curated exhibit includes nearly 30 pieces of historical equipment, materials and photographs spanning 250 years, journeying through the evolution of packaging and processing and highlighting how the industry developed alongside civilization. PACK to the Future will also pay tribute to PMMI members’ response to Covid-19.

These historical machines will be on display:

First Packaging Machines Launch an Industry—1850–1899

Diagraph Stencil Machine

Packaging Machinery Becomes Powerful New Industry—1900–1950

FELINS String Tying Machine

MSSC Stencil Machine

RA Jones Soap Press

RA Jones Crayon Cartoner

Cozzoli Fruit/Wine Press

Urschel Gooseberry Snipper

NJM Pony Labelrite

Giant Steps for Packaging Technology & Automation—1950–2000

Nord Gear Conveyor Drive System

New England Machinery Unscrambler

Wrapade Vertical Pouch

Spee-Dee Volumetric Cup Filler

Rovema Vertical Form Fill Seal

Polypack Shrink Wrapper

Omega Design Unscrambler

PAC Machinery Impulse Bag Sealer

All-Fill Auger Filler

Anritsu Checkweigher/Xray inspection

Digital Revolution Transforms Packaging Machinery—1975–2000

Kliklok-Woodman Carton Former Models

Multivac Form/Fill/Seal Machine

Omron 3 early PLCs

Schubert Early Robot Packer

Heat & Control Ishida Multihead Weigher

Bestpack Carton Sealer

Columbia Okura Robotic Palletizer

WIPOTEC OCS - EC-S Checkweigher



Tune into a special UnPACKED with PMMI podcast series to hear more about this exciting new exhibit.

Sustainable packaging options for the future will also be on display both in the PACK to the Future exhibit and the Showcase of Packaging Innovations, sponsored by WestRock. In addition, sustainability will be a topic covered extensively on the PACK to the Future Stage.

The brand-new PACK to the Future Stage will provide thought-provoking sessions on groundbreaking industry advancements and features free presentations by industry experts on advancements in pharmaceutical and cannabis packaging, wireless factory automation, sustainable alternatives, smart packaging, artificial intelligence, and more! Click here to view the full PACK To the Future Stage Schedule.

The PACK to the Future journey also includes the Future Innovators Robotics Showcase, sponsored by Rockwell. Here, attendees can watch the future generation of packaging professionals showcase their work in this exhibit comprised of high school robotics teams from Las Vegas and surrounding area high schools demonstrating their robots.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO is the only show this year covering the entire packaging and processing industry spread across four expansive convention center halls. More than 1,500 exhibitors will showcase the latest new materials, technologies, and solutions providing a first-hand look at how the packaging and processing industry is innovating along with key drivers like e-commerce, automation, remote access, and much more.

With multiple free educational platforms and countless networking opportunities, the event will provide endless prospects for exchanging ideas and professional growth.

