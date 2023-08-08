Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc., an international franchiser and manufacturer of premium chocolates and other confectionary products, has announced the re-opening of its Corpus Christi, TX location in La Palmera Mall.

Community leaders and customers gathered in La Palmera Mall on July 29 to welcome back the Rocky Mountain Chocolate location to the Corpus Christi area. The event was headlined by a ribbon cutting ceremony between Corpus Christi’s Mayor, Paulette Guajardo, and Rocky Mountain Chocolate’s CEO, Rob Sarlls. The first ten customers in the store were awarded with a free caramel apple per month for the next year.

The location at 5488 South Padre Island Drive had previously operated under a franchisee and has re-opened as part of RMCF’s corporate store portfolio. Lisa Taylor, senior director of franchisee success, said, "I’m thrilled with the transformation of the Corpus Christi store. Working with our local manager, Sandy Juarez, to re-open this location and bring chocolates and confections back to our loyal followers has been a very rewarding process."

As part of the ribbon cutting ceremony, Paulette Guajardo said, "As the mayor of the city of Corpus Christi, I wanted to thank Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory for investing here in Corpus Christi, because that means that they believe in Corpus Christi, and La Palmera Mall." Sarlls said: "We’re delighted to bring the sweetness back to Corpus Christi, we have fantastic old and new staff, we’re delighted to see all of you here and love the support from the community."