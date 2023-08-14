The Norman Love Confections 2023 Holiday Collection is a limited-edition assortment of artisan chocolates inspired by tradition and innovation and crafted to capture the spirit of the season.

“Every year, our master chocolatiers put love into holiday giving with our collection of innovative, new creations to nostalgic, favorite flavors,” said Norman Love, founder and CEO of Norman Love Confections. “Artisan chocolate is the gift that always fits and helps make the season memorable.”

Norman Love Collections’ 2023 Holiday Collection includes these ten limited-edition flavors:

Candy Cane (White Chocolate) - Crushed candy canes with creamy white chocolate ganache

Eggnog (White Chocolate) - A classic favorite infused with nutmeg, clove and dark rum

Pumpkin Spice Cookie (White Chocolate) - Pumpkin spice cookies in creamy white chocolate ganache

Mint Patty (Dark Chocolate) - Peppermint complements rich dark chocolate

Spiced Hot Chocolate (Dark Chocolate) - A dash of habanero and cinnamon in bold dark chocolate

Java Jingle (Dark Chocolate) - Coffee-infused dark chocolate with a dash of holiday spices

Cup of Cheer (White Chocolate) - Coffee-infused dark chocolate with Kahlúa and Baileys Irish Cream

S’more (Milk Chocolate) - Roasted marshmallows, graham crackers and milk chocolate

White Christmas (Milk Chocolate) - Cinnamon ganache with sweet ground hazelnut praline

Gingerbread (Milk Chocolate) - Gingersnap cookies crumbled into milk chocolate.

The limited-edition Holiday Collection is available in a variety of sizes including the ten-piece Candy Cane box for $31. A five-piece gift box is $15, ten-piece is $20, a 16-piece box is $42, 25-piece is $60, 32-piece sells for $72, the 50-piece for $110.

This year, Norman Love Confections is offering two Advent Calendars featuring specialty seasonal confections to savor during the countdown to Christmas. The Gourmet Advent Calendar features 24 pull-out drawers with chocolates inside for $100 and a Merry & Bright Advent Calendar for $50 with 24 peel-back windows.

The mini-bar collection, peppermint and hot chocolate bombs, holiday stocking stuffers, gift bundles, and gift baskets filled with a variety of seasonally inspired chocolate treats will also be available. For those looking to make the season extra bright for clients, employees, and others, Norman Love Confections offers custom corporate holiday gifts.

The 2023 Holiday Collection is available at Norman Love Confections’ chocolate salons in Fort Myers, Naples, Estero, and Sarasota, as well as online starting Nov. 20 at NormanLoveConfections.com.