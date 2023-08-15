The new See's Candies flagship store, located at Sunrise Boulevard and Uplands Way in Citrus Heights, CA, is now open, reports the Citrus Heights Sentinel.

The new store opened on Monday, August 9. The two-story building includes a retail shop, See's corporate offices, and a B2B operations unit for corporate sales.

CEO Terrance Tallen, building owner, Tallen Capital Partners, purchased the building in May and collaborated with See's Candies to work out a long-term lease.

The building is now for sale again and Tallen told The Sentinel in a previous interview that the property should be attractive for future buyers.

“It’s a real jewel box,” he said. “I think that someone looking for passive investments, it would be a great opportunity, investment opportunity for someone.”

Getting See's Candies to consolidate three operations under one roof in Citrus Heights is something he said sweetened the deal.

“We put together a pretty creative deal,” he said. “We actually leased the property to See’s while we were in due diligence to acquire it. It was a really nice set of circumstances that came about for See’s Candies, and of course, for us.”

The candymaker's location inside Sunrise Mall is "reportedly" the company's first million-dollar retail store, says Tallen, which made Citrus Heights "an attractive location for the new operation at what Tallen called 'the best hard corner in all of Citrus Heights.'"

