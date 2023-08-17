River Street Sweets, an iconic Savannah candy company with a 50-year history, has made a generous donation of $1,973 to support the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire (RMHC).

This donation commemorated the year River Street Sweets was established in 1973. It also represented the candy store’s commitment to honoring the company's five decades of success since its founding. In 1973, the founders opened the flagship location on River Street, which marked the beginning of a journey that would make River Street Sweets one of the top 50 candy franchises in America.

"We are delighted to offer our support to Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire," expressed Jennifer Strickland, co-owner of River Street Sweets. "This non-profit organization provides a restful, comfortable place for children and their families to find refuge and support as they receive medical treatment at our nearby hospitals. This home away from home is crucial and we can only imagine the many challenges these families face, and we're dedicated to alleviating their burdens in this special way."

RMHC offers a comprehensive range of services to support families with children undergoing medical treatment, including:

Families are offered accommodations at the Ronald McDonald House, conveniently located near children's hospitals, at no cost.

Three nutritious meals are provided every day, ensuring families have one less thing to worry about.

Complimentary laundry facilities are available at the Ronald McDonald House.

Families are supported by having an opportunity to connect with others who are facing similar challenges, providing a valuable network of understanding and encouragement.

"At RMHC, we are committed to easing the burden of medical care by providing practical assistance and emotional support," said RMHC Executive Director Bill Sorochak. “We are so grateful to River Street Sweets for their generous donation, which will help us provide much-needed support to families of children receiving medical care.”

This 50th anniversary donation continues to highlight the Strickland Family's unwavering commitment to its community and philanthropy. In addition to supporting Ronald McDonald House Charities, River Street Sweets also supports a variety of other local organizations including Feeding America's Kids Cafe, the Caretta Research Project, and Senior Citizens, Inc.

