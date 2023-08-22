Harbor Sweets, an artisan chocolate company based in Salem, Massachusetts, the epicenter of all things Halloween, announced the launch of its much-awaited Halloween Countdown Calendar and its Coffin Box, two new seasonal products allowing candy enthusiasts of all ages to embrace the spirit of Halloween prior to and in anticipation of the holiday.

In addition, the company introduced A Whale of a Christmas Calendar and is featuring its iconic Sweet Sloops in a new fabric keepsake box. It also is featuring its Gather Chocolates brand, which donates a percentage of sales to save the honeybee.

New Halloween products:

Halloween Countdown Calendar: The calendar will be available to ship and pick up in stores starting September 20. It features a 13-day countdown, but there are 16 doors for doubling up on chocolate. The inaugural Halloween Countdown Calendar features artwork of Michael Storrings. SRP: $29.50

Coffin Box, 8 pieces: The Coffin Box will be available to ship and pick up in stores starting September 20. It includes eight skeletons, with four milk and four dark chocolate. SRP: $14.95

New Christmas products: