This year, Delkor customers will produce one billion Cabrio Cases across North America. Adopted by Walmart and other major retailers in 2016, Delkor's Cabrio Case has achieved immense popularity across many retail categories. The Cabrio Case’s exponential growth is driven from its low-cost design, streamlined production, and its easy-to-open feature that guarantees zero instances of torn corrugated facing on the shelf. The patented design of the Cabrio Case comes free to use when produced on Delkor equipment.

Join the crowd every hour, on the hour, during PACK EXPO for Delkor’s live in-booth changeover events. Delkor’s LSP series robotic case packer will be loading Haribo’s gummy bear pouches into Delkor’s Cabrio Case throughout the show. The sub-three-minute changeover is made possible with Delkor’s recently patented Case Forming Technology. The changeover event features Delkor’s robotic case packing system converting between a brown box shipper, a shelf-ready Cabrio Case, and a large-format club store stackable tray.

In addition, the company is inviting PACK EXPO attendees to join its reception in booth 3840C on Monday and Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. to celebrate its 50th anniversary and on achieving a major milestone for the Delkor Cabrio Case shelf-ready package.