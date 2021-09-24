Company: Videojet Technologies

Equipment Snapshot: Videojet Technologies, a global business in coding, marking and printing solutions, will be displaying its latest product innovations in PACK EXPO booth C-1935 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, September 27–29, 2021. Attendees will see the newest Videojet continuous inkjet (CIJ) technology with the Videojet 1880 printer and fiber laser innovations with the Videojet 7440 marking system.

The Videojet 1880’s design is based on millions of hours of real-world printer data and backed by more than 40 years of CIJ expertise. The printer delivers advanced, digitally enabled technology to help users operate lines without interruption.

“Our focus on predictive capabilities means the Videojet 1880 can provide the reliability and uptime manufacturers need,” said Ramy Shatoot, vice president and general manager at Videojet. “The 1880 has built-in diagnostics, remote service and recovery tools that monitor printer performance and help operators identify if a fault is likely to occur. The advanced diagnostics suite also recommends options to improve performance and guides users through maintenance.”

In addition, the Videojet 1880 printhead includes a unique sensor that detects build-up and alerts users to potential print quality issues. A simple push of a button allows an operator to activate the new auto-rinse feature to remove ink build-up within 90 seconds.

The Videojet 7440 fiber laser marks permanent, traceable and readable codes on metal containers, food and beverage cans and caps, blister packs, foil packaging, tubes and paper cartons. It features the IP69-rated Lightfoot™ marking head that is engineered to operate under conditions where high-pressure, high-temperature washdowns are an essential part of daily operations. The Lightfoot marking head is the smallest on the market and is ideal for manufacturers with limited space. Easy setup and positioning of the marking head are possible with an optional 3 or 10-meter umbilical.

Additional Videojet solutions featured in booth C-1935:

Videojet-Laetus vision inspection systems help ensure printed code presence, readability and accuracy.

VideojetConnect suite offers tools that can help maximize the uptime of printing devices, leverage the printer as proxy to track the performance of the packaging operation, and use cloud connectivity to gain insight that can drive efficiency and reduce costs.

Videojet 1280 CIJ printer provides stable performance and reliability across a broad range of operating conditions.

Videojet 3640 CO2 laser marking system delivers high-performance marking and features the industry’s widest mark field.

Videojet 2361, a high-resolution inkjet case coder, helps replace preprinted boxes and labels with a flexible and cost-effective print-on-demand solution.

Videojet 9550 is a smart print and apply labeling machine that offers precise control of label speed and position, while its Direct Apply label placement technology delivers line efficiency and reliability.

Videojet DataFlex 6530 is a high-speed thermal transfer overprinter (TTO) designed to help reduce the time spent on quality checks, waste and rework with the built-in iAssure code quality checker.

Wolke m610 oem thermal inkjet (TIJ) printer delivers breakthrough integration versatility combined with the industry’s most powerful data handling and global track and trace capabilities.

“We are excited to give attendees a closer look at new digitally enabled solutions that feature advanced diagnostics, as well as smaller and smarter marking systems designed to help improve production. These and other Videojet coding solutions are meeting the needs of today’s manufacturing operations,” added Shatoot.

For more information about the Videojet 1880 CIJ printer, 7440 fiber laser or any of the other solutions on display in booth C-1935, please visit the website or the Videojet Virtual Experience.




