As football fever sweeps the nation, See's Candies has launched its latest limited-time sweet: Milk Peanut Butter Footballs.

Just in time to celebrate the much-anticipated football season, the new offering is set to elevate the game day experience with a combination of creamy milk chocolate and smooth peanut butter, topped with a hand-piped football decoration.

"Football brings America together, and so does See’s. This is a perfect match! As we celebrate America’s game—football—we can also take pride in knowing that See’s candies are produced here in the United States. Our new Milk Peanut Butter Footballs are another fantastic example of See’s dedication to American-made deliciousness….and, they're giving my taste buds a whole new playbook to follow!" said Pat Egan, president and CEO.

Milk Peanut Butter Footballs are now available in a six-piece box for $12.00 while supplies last, in shops and online.

See's Candies offers a range of other snacking items that are perfect for enhancing the football watching experience, including:

Milk Chocolate Footballs: Make the game-winning play by bringing home See’s milk chocolate mini footballs. Throw these individually wrapped bites on a bowl game snack table or devour them by the handful.

Peanut Brittle: Made with Mary See's original recipe, See’s peanut brittle is packed with many peanuts per square inch.

Toffee-Ettes: Little nuggets of rich Danish butter toffee and roasted almonds smothered in See's creamy milk chocolate, topped off with even more crunchy almonds.

Assorted Molasses Chips: Crispy honeycombed wafers flavored with real molasses on the inside, drenched in layers of See's milk or dark chocolate.

