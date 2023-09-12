For sale in the U.S. this September, Ferrero's Kinder Chocolate is a milk chocolate bar that features a creamy, milky filling that is crafted for kids, yet shared by all.

Kinder Chocolate is a hit throughout Europe, and now chocolate lovers can finally enjoy one of the Kinder brand’s most popular offerings stateside, no flight required.

Kinder Chocolate was the first product originally launched under the Kinder brand and was crafted with kids in mind. The chocolate is made with small, individually wrapped portions perfect for sharing with friends and family.

Starting this month, Kinder Chocolate will be sold at your nationwide retailers for a suggested retail price of $1.69 for a four-bar pack and $2.79 for a pack of four large bars. Kinder Chocolate Minis also comes in family and share packs.

