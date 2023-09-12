Frankford Candy, in partnership with Dunkin', has debuted Jelly Donut-Flavored Filled Chocolates.

Inspired by Dunkin’s jelly doughnut, the chocolates pack layers of raspberry-flavored creme and tart jelly filling inside a delicate white chocolate shell. The chocolate is also shaped like a doughnut, and bundled at two pieces per pack.

Available now, fans can find one of their favorite Dunkin’ flavors in the checkout isle at grocery retailers nationwide, as well as online at frankfordcandy.com.

To stay up to date on all things Dunkin’, sign up for email news alerts at news.dunkindonuts.com/alerts.