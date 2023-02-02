For a limited time, Dunkin’ and Frankford Candy have debuted Dunkin’ Chocolates and Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Flavored Jelly Hearts, now available at participating retailers and online at FrankfordCandy.com. The new treats will retail for $6.99.

Dunkin’ Chocolates: Fans can surprise their Valentine with the gift of doughnut-flavored chocolates. Each heart-shaped box holds five ounces of individually wrapped chocolates in three Dunkin' flavors: Boston Kreme, Brownie Batter, and Chocolate Creme.

Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Flavored Jelly Hearts: These jelly hearts capture the flavors of Dunkin’s iced coffee, including Hazelnut, French Vanilla, Caramel Latte, Toasted Coconut, and Butter Pecan.

