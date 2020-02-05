Dunkin' Brownie Batter Donut and Cupid's Choice Donut

Company: Dunkin'

Website: www.dunkindonuts.com

Introduced: January 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.19

Product Snapshot: At Dunkin’, romance isn’t a requirement for a sweet and happy Valentine’s Day. To help everyone share the love, Dunkin’ has unveiled a limited-time menu of Valentine’s Day choices, making it easy to enjoy moments of fun and sweetness no matter how you choose to celebrate, whether it’s solo, alongside a significant other or with friends, family and colleagues.

All of Dunkin’s Valentine’s Day-themed sweets are available beginning today through February at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide, while supplies last.

A sweet symbol of the season, Dunkin’ is once again welcoming Valentine’s Day with its signature heart-shaped doughnuts. This year, two fan-favorites are back to delight doughnut devotees. The Brownie Batter Donut is a heart-shaped donut filled with rich, chocolatey brownie batter-flavored buttercreme filling and frosted with chocolate icing, while the Cupid’s Choice Donut is a heart-shaped donut filled with Bavarian Kreme and frosted with strawberry-flavored icing. Both varieties, as well as Dunkin’s classic frosted doughnut varieties, are topped with Bling Sprinkles for a special sparkle.

For another way to treat yourself and others to a little sweetness, 10-count boxes of Dunkin’s MUNCHKINS doughnut hole treats are available for the special price of $2 for a limited time at participating locations nationwide.

To learn more about Dunkin’, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin’ blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.