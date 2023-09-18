Ferrero's limited-edition Halloween offerings are now on shelves and online at major retailers nationwide.
The 2023 Halloween product portfolio includes:
- Kinder Joy T6 Multipack and Kinder Joy T1 Halloween: Kinder Joy is a treat in an iconic egg shape. One half of the egg contains two layers of milky sweet creams topped with two crispy wafer bites filled with cocoa cream. The other half of the egg contains an surprise toy.
- Halloween basket fillers:
- Ferrero FMC Assorted Minis 120 Ct - Butterfinger, Baby Ruth, Crunch, 100 Grand *Walmart Exclusive
- Ferrero FMC Assorted Full Size 20 Ct - Butterfinger, Baby Ruth, Crunch, 100 Grand *Walmart Exclusive
- Kinder Chocolate Filled Marvel Figures: Smooth milk chocolate figures with a creamy milky center in iconic Marvel Halloween characters.
- Kinder Chocolate Hollow Marvel Figures: Six smooth milk chocolate figures with a creamy milky lining in iconic Marvel Halloween characters.
- Mother's Eerie Critters Cookies 30ct Multipack: October chills and fall festivity thrills bring a spooky twist on these pink and white cookies. Shaped like cats and bats, this limited-batch of Mother's Eerie Critters is coated with orange and white frosting and topped with sprinkles.
- Keebler & Mother’s Halloween Sweet Treat 32 Count: Each box is filled with individual pouches of Keebler Mini Fudge Stripes and limited-batch Mother’s Eerie Critters.
- Keebler Fudge Stripes Pumpkin Spice Cookies: These treats are fresh from the Hollow Tree and feature classic Fudge Stripes Cookies with the sweet flavor of pumpkin spice and a drizzle of white fudge.
Ferrero Group is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.