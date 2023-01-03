Cocoashala is now offering immersive Bean to Bar Chocolate Making, Chocolate Taster, and Cacao Evaluation courses and training in collaboration with IICCT UK in February/March in Chennai, India, for the first time ever.

The goals of the courses are to:

Ensure Indian cacao farmers double their income

Enable cacao, chocolate startups

Formalize micro food processing enterprises

Improve cacao post-harvest

Reduce reliance on cacao imports

Propel the Indian cacao economy

Become self-sustaining with cocoa

Help produce international class chocolates in India, using Indian cacao

Being up-to-date with global advances in chocolate

Implementing new technologies

Attendees will spend 12 to 16 days in Chennai, India and learn along with cocoa farmers, cacao processors, cocoa fermenters, modern trade retailers, bean-to-bar chocolate makers, chocolatiers, bakers, FMCG companies, startup chocolate entrepreneurs, and more.

Limited seats are available. Courses include:

Bean to Bar Chocolate Making Certification - February 8–10

- February 8–10 Level 1 – Chocolate Taster Certification - February 13

- February 13 Level 2 – Chocolate Taster Certification - February 14–16

- February 14–16 Appreciation of International Chocolate Awards (ICA) winning Chocolates - February 17

- February 17 Level 3 – Chocolate Taster Certification - February 18–23. Field trips to two cacao fermenters, high density, and regular cacao farms in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh; bean-to-bar chocolate making units across South India; and culinary experiences like honey appreciation, filter coffee appreciation, biodynamically grown tea appreciation, ice cream appreciation, appreciation of Indian sweets from 20+ states, Tamil, Kerala, and Andhra meals on banana leaves, and a seven-course chocolate indulgence experience/meal.

- February 18–23. Field trips to two cacao fermenters, high density, and regular cacao farms in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh; bean-to-bar chocolate making units across South India; and culinary experiences like honey appreciation, filter coffee appreciation, biodynamically grown tea appreciation, ice cream appreciation, appreciation of Indian sweets from 20+ states, Tamil, Kerala, and Andhra meals on banana leaves, and a seven-course chocolate indulgence experience/meal. Cacao Evaluation Certification - March 2–5

Further details and schedules can be found here.