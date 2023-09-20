At 80 years "young," Mars' M&M’s brand is more relevant than ever, solidifying its place in culture over the last year and finding new and exciting ways to engage with Gen Z. Its worldwide stores create unforgettable experiences through an immersive journey, closing the generational gap from its tried-and-true fans to a new target demographic: Gen Z.

M&M’s stores are adapting and taking an innovative approach to traditional retail experiences, particularly when trying to attract younger Gen Z consumers. Last year, Morning Consult named M&M’s one of the top five trusted brands and top food and beverage brand, with 80% favorability among Gen Z.

Some ways M&M's is attracting Gen Z consumers include:

Gen Z consumers prefer to shop in-store to disconnect from the digital world. M&M’s stores are constantly looking for ways to integrate offerings from our online store at MMS.com into its seven physical M&M’s stores around the globe, including being able to create customized and personalized M&M’s on-site. Additionally, each store integrates curated, region-specific décor that clearly distinguishes each location, paying homage to what makes each location unique and fully immersing guests in an interactive M&M’S brand experience designed to bring fans together. Gen Z Enjoys Immersive Store Experiences – Gen Z prefers to spend money on experiences rather than products. M&M's retail stores are designed to captivate multiple senses and create a shopping experience unlike any other. Fans will experience this through various M&M’s touchpoints, from new product innovations to in-store experiences like The Mood Analyzer, which is designed to match a visitor’s personality to one of the hundreds of specialty M&M’s colors. Interactive displays and augmented reality activations like “M&M’s Sweet Moves” use a Kinect camera to read movement and create a swirling M&M’S visualization, allowing visitors to express their personalities through color, sound, and movement.

