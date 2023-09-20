USA Baseball and USA Baseball Sports Properties within LEARFIELD have announced a partnership with Big League Chew to become an official partner of the organization as the Official Bubble Gum of USA Baseball.

Rooted in baseball culture for over four decades, Big League Chew has been a staple for generations of players and fans of America’s pastime. The partnership unites one of America’s most beloved and iconic bubble gum brands with the nation’s premier amateur baseball organization.

“USA Baseball looks forward to teaming up with Big League Chew on and off the diamond,” said USA Baseball COO David Perkins. “Big League Chew has become an iconic part of the game of baseball, and we are excited about this new relationship that will help to elevate the two brands in the amateur baseball realm.”

Big League Chew and USA Baseball are excited to team up in various capacities, such as USA Baseball branding being featured on every pack of Big League Chew, product placement in dugouts during USA Baseball events, and collaborative social media content showcasing how the country’s top young talent has fun with Big League Chew as they chase their big league dreams. Additionally, Big League Chew will provide product to participants at USA Baseball events and to USA Baseball national team athletes annually.

“Joining forces with a prestigious organization like USA Baseball to help promote amateur baseball across the country is something Big League Chew and I can get behind completely,” said Rob Nelson, founder of Big League Chew.

“The momentum for the Big League Chew brand is accelerating rapidly, and our new partnership with USA Baseball will only help us round the bases faster. We are excited to work with the amazing USA Baseball team in 2024 and beyond.” said CEO of Ford Gum Scott Lerner.

USA Baseball Sports Properties within LEARFIELD is dedicated to representing USA Baseball by developing and managing sponsor relationships with brands looking to align with USA Baseball and its events and programming.