Chocolove has announced the return of its Tree-Shaped Bites for the holidays in Dark Peppermint Crème and Milk Hazelnut Truffle:

Tree-Shaped Dark Chocolates with Mint Filling: A holiday flavor combination, the vegan-friendly Peppermint Crème bites are made with 55% dark chocolate and peppermint oil.

Tree-Shaped Milk Chocolates with Hazelnut Truffle Filling: The Hazelnut Truffle flavor is made with 33% milk chocolate, rich hazelnut butter and a touch of salt for that irresistible classic hazelnut taste.

Also returning are Chocolove's festive holiday collection bars:

Fruit-Nut Medley in Dark Chocolate: Made with 55% dark chocolate, dried currants and cherries, pecans, walnuts, hazelnuts, orange peel and ginger.

Frosted Gingerbread in Milk Chocolate: Made with 33% milk chocolate and bits of gingerbread, this is a chocolate take on a classic holiday treat.

Candy Cane Crunch in Dark Chocolate: Made with 55% dark chocolate and pieces of candy cane for a classic peppermint flavor.

Additionally, gourmet offerings created by Master Chocolatier Chef Patrick Peeters will be available exclusively on Chocolove.com. While these seasonal treats will be around while supplies last, Chocolove's signature bars, including Toffee & Almonds in Milk Chocolate, Almonds & Sea Salt in Dark Chocolate, Hazelnuts in Milk Chocolate, and Peppermint in Dark Chocolate, are available year-round.

Chocolove's bars and bites are made with traceable cocoa beans; Rainforest Alliance Certified, meaning the chocolate is sourced using methods that support social, economic, and environmental sustainability; and Non-GMO Project Verified. The tree bites and holiday collection bars will be available at the following retailers: Sprouts, Albertsons, Raley's Supermarket, Whole Foods Market, Natural Grocers, New Seasons Market, Thrive Market, Amazon, and Chocolove.com.

The year-round bars are available at major retailers, Chocolove.com, and Amazon now.