Halloween is around the corner, and Simply Founder and CEO Caron Proschan has tips on her approach to sweets (on Halloween night and beyond), and treats that parents can feel good about.

Simply was founded by Proschan when she learned that most conventional gum brands use synthetic plastics as their gum base. Today, Simply has evolved to bring its philosophy of simple ingredients to a wide array of sweets and treats, from gum and mints, as well as its line of Fruit Bites and Chocolate Date Bars, all free from plastics, artificial ingredients (no aspartame here!), and preservatives.





Liz Parker: Why did you decide to start Simply?

Caron Proschan: I started Simply because I wanted a natural chewing gum and couldn't find one! As I did my research, I learned that regular chewing gum is totally synthetic—it’s actually made of a plastic base with other artificial ingredients thrown in, like aspartame. This discovery motivated me to create a natural, plastic-free chewing gum made with the highest quality ingredients I could find. I began crafting gum batches in my apartment, using tree sap (chicle) as the base. As customers expressed growing interest in Simply's simple and handmade recipes, the brand expanded its product range to include a broader selection of premium confections, such as mints, Really Real Gummies (made with fruit puree), and Chocolate Date Bars (sweetened with dates instead of cane sugar).





LP: Do you have any products other than gum?

CP: In addition to gum, Simply offers a diverse array of products. Our product lineup includes:

Mints ($3): These mints are a refreshing alternative to conventional mints, which are filled with artificial flavors and sweeteners. Simply's mints feature only three simple ingredients. Consumers can enjoy flavors like Peppermint, Ginger, Cinnamon, and Meyer Lemon. Really Real Gummies ($7 for a 5.3-oz. bag): Our Really Real Gummies are like a cross between fruit snacks and gummies. They’re made with real fruit instead of sugary syrups (like corn syrup), and do not contain gelatin. Consumers can choose from two flavors: Peach & Raspberry and Sour Apple & Cherry Chocolate Date Bars ($7 for a 5.3-oz. bag): Simply's Chocolate Date Bars are a cleaner and more wholesome take on candy bars. Instead of being loaded with sugary fillers, these bars feature a gooey filling made from premium dates and ingredients like peanuts, almonds, and cacao nibs for crunch. There is less than 1g of added sugar per bar because the sweetness comes from the dates. The bars come in three varieties: Salted Peanut, Triple Cacao, and Coconut Almond.





LP: What ingredients does Simply avoid?

CP: Simply’s products are free from synthetic plastic, artificial flavors/colors, dairy, soy, artificial sweeteners, and unnecessary fillers. Simply uses simple, real ingredients in every product. Our mission is to make life and snacks and stuff simpler.





LP: What is Simply’s approach to sweets on Halloween night and beyond?

CP: Simply takes a unique approach by crafting unusually simple confections using the highest-quality, real ingredients, as opposed to pumping excess sugar, artificial additives, and synthetic flavors into sweets.

Today, Simply has expanded its philosophy of using simple ingredients to offer a diverse range of sweets and treats, specifically the Chocolate Date Bars and Really Real Gummies which are both free from artificial ingredients, making them perfect alternatives for Halloween night.

Our treats are great to have around the house for a healthy indulgence during this season. I have two toddlers and although I try to keep them away from all sweets, the reality is that they are already asking for candy because they see things at the store or at birthday parties or on TV. I feel good knowing that I can give them a small piece of our date bar and that it’s cleaner than a lot of the junk candy on shelves at the grocery store.



LP: What are some better-for-you treats that consumers can make at home for Halloween or for trick-or-treaters?

CP: Chocolate pancakes: Just chop up some of our date bars into small pieces and sprinkle them on top of your pancakes while they are cooking. The result is amazing. You can also use this healthy pancake recipe that one of our customers tried out:

⅔ c of oats

½ cup of almond milk

½ tsp of baking powder

¼ tsp ground cinnamon

Then just add the chopped up date bar while the pancakes are cooking.