Nassau Candy is going big with the introduction of the Clever Candy Big Bear Pop Giant Gummy. The individually packaged giant gummy bear pops will bring the oversized fun to impulse sections, gift baskets, and souvenir shops.

The Clever Candy Big Bear Pop is a supersized eight-ounce gummy bear on a stick featuring classic fruit flavors like cherry, apple, blue raspberry, and orange. Keeping with the look and feel of the Clever Candy brand, each oversized gummy bear features colorful graphics along with a joke or fun fact adding to the playful experience.

In addition, the gummy offers multiple merchandising options. The peggable packaging comes in a shelf display, allowing for vertical displays on a peg wall, product merchandised at a point of sale in the shelf display, or tucked in a gift basket.

Clever Candy Big Bear Pops are made with a palm oil free formula, meeting today’s lifestyle trends, and are currently in stock and shipping.

“There’s no denying that giant gummies get the attention due to their giant size,” says Andrew Reitman, executive vice president, national brand confections for Nassau Candy. “With vibrant colors and iconic shape, our Clever Candy Big Bear Pops are sure to attract attention on their own, but can easily integrate with our other Clever Candy packaged confections for an even more impactful display."