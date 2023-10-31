World Cocoa Foundation (WCF) is continuing to reinforce its senior leadership team with the appointment of Peter Koegler as vice president, programmes. The vice president of programmes plays a major role in the organization as the spearhead for the work WCF does to facilitate transformative change in the cocoa sector. Koegler will design and lead the strategies for both WCF’s current programs and future ones, reporting directly to the WCF president.

Commenting on the appointment, Chris Vincent, president of WCF said, ‘‘Peter is joining us at a critical time, as the focus of our signature programs, the Cocoa & Forests Initiative (CFI), pivots towards large-scale multistakeholder landscape approaches to address the challenges of deforestation and promote reforestation. We welcome his extensive experience and innovation capabilities which will also enable us to co-create and lead new collaborative programmes that enable our members to deliver more impact at scale. ‘’

A senior leader with over twenty years of experience in sustainability, agribusiness, supply chain issues, energy and climate, and public and regulatory affairs, Koegler has led and supported teams in leading non-profit organizations and financial and the corporate sector. In his last position as senior director at Conservation International (CI), a global environmental organization that combines fieldwork with innovations in science, policy, and finance, Koegler led the organization's corporate and the financial sector engagements in Europe where his teams of policy engagement and public and private sector fundraising experts promoted corporate and financial sector partnerships for investments in climate change, large-scale nature protection and Nature Based Solutions projects around the globe.

A graduate of the University of Natural Resources-BOKU, Vienna, Austria with an MSc in Agricultural Engineering, Koegler also holds an MBA in International Food and Agribusiness from the Royal Agricultural College, Cirencester, UK ,and Utah State University, Logan, Utah.

Commenting on his appointment, Koegler stated, "I am delighted to join the World Cocoa Foundation as the vice president for programs, a role which will give me the opportunity to collaborate closely with cocoa producing communities and local and international partners, in order to address the most pressing environmental, economic, and social challenges of the sector and make cocoa production more resilient, profitable, and sustainable.”