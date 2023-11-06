Essential Candy is rereleasing its Holiday Blend Chocolate Mint organic hard candy for a limited time, just in time for the holidays. The hard candy is infused with essential oils, organic cacao, and peppermint.

Beyond its flavor, cacao boasts a wealth of antioxidants that may support heart health, enhance mood, and contribute to overall wellbeing.

Each three-ounce resealable bag contains approximately 24 candies, which are individually wrapped. The candies are Non-GMO, gluten-free, vegan, soy- and dairy-free, with no artificial additives. In addition, each piece contains less than three grams of organic raw unrefined cane sugar and less than 10 calories. The candy's ingredients include organic cane sugar, organic brown rice syrup, purified water, organic cacao, and organic peppermint oil.

For every bag purchased, the company donate one to someone going through cancer and chemotherapy treatments, which it calls "Get One Give One."