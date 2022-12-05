On December 4, fans across the country tuned in to watch the holiday season’s multi-generational celeb duo kick off Brach's first-ever tradition exchange, “Brach's Sweetness Swap," on Instagram Live, recreating one another’s favorite activities to make moments sweeter during the holidays using Brach's Candy Canes.

Multi-platinum and diamond-selling GRAMMY award-winning artist and dad of three, Macklemore, got festive in the kitchen trying out Babs’ go-to Candy Cane Bark and Hot Cocoa recipe. The internet’s favorite holiday-loving grandma known for sharing motherly advice and life hacks, Barbara “Babs” Costello from Brunch with Babs, "spiced" up Macklemore’s Gingerbread House tradition.

With this pair of holiday aficionados marking the first official swap, Brach's is now inviting fans nationwide to share their holiday traditions at brachs.com/SweetnessSwap in exchange for an activity shared by someone from another generation and a free box of Brach's Peppermint Candy Canes (for first 5,000 claimants). Submissions will be open from Dec. 5–16, and in exchange fans will receive e-cards from Brach's suggesting a new fan-submitted way to sweeten up their holidays beginning Dec. 19.

In the spirit of combining what has been beloved for decades with something brand-new, Babs and Macklemore also revealed the release of Brach's latest, limited-edition holiday candy innovations during their Live. New to the Brach's holiday portfolio are three twists on traditional candies, available now for a limited time at grocery stores, drug stores, and mass-market retailers nationwide:

Brach's Holiday Heat Candy Canes: Warm up with Brach's Holiday Heat, sweet and spicy candy canes. Share little moments of joy with fruity candy canes with a hint of chili heat, in assorted boxes of Watermelon Chili, Pineapple Chili, and Mango Chili flavors.

Brach's Holiday Lights: Jelly candies shaped like holiday lights in lemon, blue raspberry, lime, and cherry flavor-assorted bags.

Brach's Confetti Mint Stars: Creamy, mint-flavored white candy star drops with inclusions of red glitter.

“We’re excited to give families and friends new ways to make moments sweeter with Brach's by releasing our lineup of holiday candies with a twist and kicking off Brach's Sweetness Swap,” said Lauren Holtz Pezza, director of seasonal and Brach's marketing at Ferrara Candy Company. “Brach's has been the risk-free go-to for holiday snacking, baking, decorating, and gifting for generations, and we can’t wait to see the creative ways people of all ages come together and make occasions memorable this year using our new and classic treats.”