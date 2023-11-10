Luker Chocolate, B-Corp Certified Colombian B4B (business-for-business) chocolate manufacturer, announced it will be participating in the upcoming PLMA Show November 12–14 in Chicago, at booth #F2714.

“Staying ahead of market trends and producing innovative solutions is critical as we serve the needs of our customers. Since 1906, Luker has been crafting chocolate at origin, which puts us in a unique position to answer to increasing customer demands for traceability, sustainability, and quality assurance. With direct sourcing, we are close to the farmers and can specialize our R & D capabilities to our partner's specifications,” says Cristian Chu, VP of new business development and R&D at Luker.

On-trend

Luker Chocolate has expanded its capabilities to cater to the increasing consumer preference for on-the-go snacking. Luker now offer a range of snacking options, including almonds, cashews, quinoa, and chickpeas covered in premium dark, milk, or plant-based chocolate, meeting the need for convenient and indulgent treats. Portion control and seasonal products. With a shift in packaging trends towards smaller sizes, Luker is offering 0.28-oz. (8g) bars, perfect for those mindful of portion control as well as ready-to-launch seasonal products tailored for occasions like Valentine's, Easter, and Christmas. These offerings allow retailers to effortlessly refresh their line-ups with convenient formats and seasonally trending flavors, satisfying the needs of a diverse customer base.

Adapting to indulgent preferences

Monitoring market insights is critical to ensure products are aligned with the latest consumer preferences. As per Euromonitor 2023, Luker understands the significance of catering to the flavor preferences of the US market by offering familiar indulgent flavors with a twist like salted caramel or raspberry.

The extensive ready-to-launch portfolio includes a 33% smooth caramel milk chocolate bar, as well as crunchy inclusions like puffed rice or sea salt flakes. These chocolate options are designed to adapt to diverse flavor preferences and offer the perfect solution for retailers looking to offer more on-trend options to their growing customer base.

Also included is a favorite for North American customers: hot chocolate. Available in seasonal flavors including peppermint, salted caramel, or hazelnut as well as traditional flavors like mocha, vanilla, and double chocolate.

Quality, sustainability, and tailored solutions

Maintaining a commitment to superior quality, Luker uses fine-flavor cocoa, characterized by its aroma and taste. As a B-Corp, its focus on sustainability extends from sourcing the highest quality cocoa to partnering with brands and companies who share a dedication to quality and sustainability resulting in exceptional and purpose-driven chocolate products.

Luker Chocolate offers tailored solutions to meet the unique demands of our customers. It can easily adapt to market trends such as a 100% plastic-free flow pack option for all sizes of chocolate bars. This design allows for recyclable paper packaging with full-color designs as well as a compostable flow pack option.