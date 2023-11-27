TekniPlex Consumer Products, a globally integrated provider of innovative solutions through materials science and manufacturing technologies, has introduced a series of tabbed container liners combining easier opening with product protection, as well as optimized shelf life for reduced product waste. The company’s Edge Pull and Simply Tab solutions are compatible with a broad array of bottles and jars, making them ideal for products in sectors ranging from food, beverage, and cosmetics to pharmaceuticals and nutrition.

Edge Pull is available in half-moon and offset tab configurations, while Simply Tab features a dual tab design. Key to both solutions is a strong bond between tab and liner, providing smooth peel away without delamination. Each features an induction heat seal for barrier protection, and thick, durable tabs for ease of grip, a benefit especially attractive to consumers with dexterity challenges. Printed instructions help to further the products’ hassle-free consumer experience.

Exemplifying the sustainability-minded, product waste-counteracting purpose of premium liner solutions, TekniPlex Consumer Products’ Edge Pull and Simply Tab are compatible with a wide variety of substrates typically used for containers, including glass, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyethylene (PE), and polypropylene (PP). Tamper resistance and contamination prevention elements can be incorporated, and both unprinted and custom-print options for enhanced brand messaging are available.

Participants in a consumer trial found Edge Pull and Simply Tab liners preferable to other tabbed liners. The results align with rising consumer desires for easy product access, integrity, and safety.

“With product waste and shelf life extension a mounting sustainability concern—particularly in the food industry—liners can be critical both to preventing premature spoilage and maintaining package integrity,” said Eldon Schaffer, CEO of TekniPlex Consumer Products. “Both Edge Pull and Simply Tab provide ample product protection to optimize shelf life while offering the added benefit of a more enjoyable, hassle-free consumer interaction, which can be a critical driver of brand loyalty.”