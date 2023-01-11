Staking a position in the direct-to-consumer (DTC) frozen food space, Schwan’s Company is launching a nationwide DTC capability for both its Freschetta gluten-free pizza line and its craft-quality Hearth & Fire pizza brand. Schwan’s is announcing the nationwide DTC offering following a successful pilot program in 2022.

Pizza lovers nationwide (excluding Alaska and Hawaii) can visit each brand’s website to order their favorite Freschetta gluten-free and Hearth & Fire pizza varieties, which are shipped on dry ice and typically arrive within two days of shipping, depending on location.

In developing its DTC capability, Schwan’s e-commerce team partnered with industry experts in the areas of packaging, logistics, warehousing, and sustainability to identify solutions that deliver a premium experience while also ensuring product safety, integrity, and quality. The goal of the offering is to engage more closely with consumers and make it easier for them to seek out great-tasting frozen pizzas more conveniently wherever they live.

To celebrate the new capability, Schwan's is providing 10% off and free shipping to new customers for a limited time, with code FIRST10 at checkout.