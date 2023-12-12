To celebrate the season, M&M's, part of Mars, is introducing its first-ever M&M's Merry Movie Holiday Lounge to spread tidings of comfort and joy and infuse a little more colorful fun into the holiday travel experience.

A recent survey commissioned by Mars found that nearly 70% of Americans have traveled for the winter holidays and of those who traveled, about two out of three people had at least one stressful experience. The Mars Wrigley purpose is to inspire moments of everyday happiness, so its Seasonal Team decided to step in and help travelers this holiday season.

"Everyone knows how hectic and busy holiday travel can be, especially for travelers whose plans are disrupted by delays, cancellations, or rescheduling," said Allison Miazga-Bedrick, VP of seasonal marketing at Mars Wrigley. "Mars aims to inspire moments of everyday happiness, so we created the innovative M&M's Merry Movie Holiday Lounge to bring cheer and add a touch of M&M's to the movie-watching comforts of home during the holidays, amid an otherwise stressful experience for many."

The first of its kind M&M's Merry Movie Holiday Lounge will offer the ultimate cozy holiday movie watching experience to those flying through the Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL). The "home away from home" holiday pop up will be cheerfully decorated, equipped with comfortable seating, and will entertain travelers with a classic holiday movie on loop. Of course, no movie marathon would be complete without something sweet, which is why all visitors will get to snack on a happiness-inducing movie-watching treat from M&M's. From Wednesday, December 20 through Sunday, December 31, the free experience will be located near Gate 11 and be open every day from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. CT, with the exception of December 25.

For those experiencing travel woes, M&M's is here to sweeten the season. From Wednesday, December 20 through Sunday, December 31, with the exception of December 25, Americans who experience travel troubles can text "MMSHoliday" along with a brief text or picture describing their travel woes to 312-376-1835 for the chance to win a free e-gift card to purchase M&M's, while supplies last each day. For more details and the complete terms and conditions, click here.

With nearly 7-in-10 Americans planning to watch a holiday movie this year, fans who purchase $15–$25 or more worth of their favorite participating M&M's and Orville Redenbacher's products in one transaction from now through December 31 can upload their receipts here to claim up to two months free of Peacock premium, while supplies last. This offer is limited to one submission per household.

To keep up with all things M&M's and learn more about the brand's newest seasonal innovation—M&M's White Chocolate Toasty Vanilla—visit MMS.com.

Mars Wrigley is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.