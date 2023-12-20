AMC Theatres, the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States and the world, announced that beginning this week, and for the first time in its 103 year history, an all-new line of AMC-branded premium gourmet chocolate candies—AMC Cinema Sweets—is available to moviegoers at AMC concession stands throughout the United States.

The launch of AMC Cinema Sweets follows more than a year of study and close collaboration with top confectioners to create premium gourmet chocolate candies that will delight guests and complement the other snacks AMC offers, as part of a superior movie-going experience—all at competitive price points.

The premium gourmet chocolate candy varieties are among the most sought-after flavors that guests order when enjoying a movie, including Milk Chocolate Covered Pretzels with a Dark Chocolate Drizzle, Milk Chocolate Covered Almonds, Milk Chocolate Covered Raisins, and Milk Chocolate Covered Peanuts.

“We spent the last year in research and development ensuring that AMC Cinema Sweets, carrying the AMC name, are candies we are proud of, and just as important—really delicious snacks that our guests will enjoy and seek out when they come to the movies,” said Hank Green, vice president, food & beverage, AMC. “The launch of AMC Cinema Sweets—these four premium gourmet candies, with more on the way—are another way that AMC consistently makes movies better—and makes the movie-going experience even sweeter.”

The new premium gourmet candy varieties are available at all AMC theater locations across the U.S., with plans to roll out additional varieties in 2024.