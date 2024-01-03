Ethel M Chocolates, part of Mars, has announced new Valentine's Day offerings, including gourmet limited-edition chocolates and seasonal favorites.

The new products include a Valentine's Day Heart Collection and Limited-Edition Tablet Bars, which offer a diverse range of flavor profiles. According to a recent report from NCA, 93% of people say they would like to celebrate Valentine's Day with chocolates and candy.

The seasonal offerings, which will go on sale on January 8, include:

For your better half: The Valentine's Day Heart Collection is an assortment that features an exquisite 14- or 28-piece satin heart box filled with classic and seasonal favorites of premium chocolates, including lemon and peanut butter-filled hearts.

For your BFFs: The new five-piece Love Collection includes a Lemon Dark Chocolate Heart, Blood Orange Satin Crème Heart, Peanut Butter Milk Chocolate Heart, Passion Fruit Caramel Heart, and solid White Chocolate Heart.

For the ultimate chocolate lover: The Limited-Edition Tablet Bars flavors include: Milk Chocolate Red Velvet Cake Batter Bar: The treat features sweet and creamy red velvet cake-flavored ganache, wrapped in gourmet milk chocolate, and topped with red velvet cake crumbs. Dark Chocolate Tiramisu Espresso Ganache Bar: The bar features creamy espresso and mascarpone cream cheese-flavored white chocolate ganache, wrapped in gourmet dark chocolate, and topped with crushed Italian lady fingers cookies with roasted cocoa nibs.

The Limited-Edition Tablet Bars flavors include:

"Every box of handcrafted Ethel M Chocolates is filled with hidden wonders in every bite," said Lisa Vannerson, PR director, Ethel M Chocolates. "This Valentine's Day, there's no sweeter way to show you care than our delicious, small-batch chocolates and we are confident your Valentines will feel the love and care in each bite."

For local residents and tourists visiting the Las Vegas area, the Annual Ethel M Chocolates Annual Lights of Love is returning for the 10th year at the chocolatier's Flagship Store and Cactus Garden in Henderson, Nevada. Stroll the illuminated cactus garden, lit with over half a million red, purple, and pink twinkling lights, as you sip a cup of our world-famous hot cocoa while capturing priceless photos with family and friends. The Cactus Garden Lights will be open Friday, February 2nd through Sunday, February 18th from 5 pm to 10 pm nightly.

Visit EthelM.com to find the perfect assortment for your loved ones this Valentine's Day. You can also find more information about the brand, the Flagship Store, Factory and Cactus Garden in Henderson, Ethel M's newest store at Downtown Summerlin, the store at Town Square just south of the Vegas strip, the stores at the California Hotel & Casino and Harry Reid International Airport, or the Glendale Galleria in southern California at EthelM.com.

