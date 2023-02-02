In a clear sign of continued enthusiasm for seasonal celebrations, 92% of Americans plan to celebrate Valentine’s Day with chocolate and candy. With offerings that range in price, variety, and size, there’s never been a better time to share these holiday treats with your friends, family and loved ones. The Valentine’s Day season represents about $4 billion in confectionery sales each year (IRI), and the National Confectioners Association (NCA) is projecting 5% growth in sales for the 2023 Valentine’s Day season.

“The confectionery industry has always kept innovation top of mind, and that’s evident in the wide variety of options available on the shelves of retail stores, in checkout aisles and in online shopping carts,” said John Downs, NCA president and CEO. “Whether gifting chocolate and candy or treating themselves, consumers can celebrate the season with treats that reflect an endless number of unique preferences that helps them show someone they care this Valentine’s Day.”

If you’re planning to share something sweet with your sweetheart, there’s even more good news: 93% of people say they would like a gift of chocolate and candy to celebrate Valentine’s Day. And you can be sure your gift will be well-received, as these treats can play a strong role in supporting emotional well-being and enhancing special moments on and around Valentine’s Day.

To support the festivities, NCA has developed a robust set of resources that are available at AlwaysATreat.com/ValentinesDay. Consumers can find inspiration for their Valentine’s Day celebrations, learn more about how they can enjoy the season with balance in mind – and, of course, find some fun facts about the holiday.

