February 10 marks the start of the Year of the Dragon, and to commemorate this occasion, Venchi has created a limited-edition gift collection featuring a beautifully crafted dragon waiting patiently for the new year to bring joy in the form of Venchi's chocolates.

The Italian chocolatier Venchi has designed special Lunar New Year packaging which features colorful motifs and floral patterns depicting new beginnings in a collection which is about sharing time together, creating memories, and welcoming the Year of the Dragon with joy, love, and, chocolate.

The collection will be available starting today, January 10, on the Venchi website, Amazon, and in stores based upon product availability. It features: