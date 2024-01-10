February 10 marks the start of the Year of the Dragon, and to commemorate this occasion, Venchi has created a limited-edition gift collection featuring a beautifully crafted dragon waiting patiently for the new year to bring joy in the form of Venchi's chocolates.
The Italian chocolatier Venchi has designed special Lunar New Year packaging which features colorful motifs and floral patterns depicting new beginnings in a collection which is about sharing time together, creating memories, and welcoming the Year of the Dragon with joy, love, and, chocolate.
The collection will be available starting today, January 10, on the Venchi website, Amazon, and in stores based upon product availability. It features:
- Limited Edition Gift Box with Assorted Chocolates: An exclusive collection celebrating traditional Chinese culture alongside Venchi's chocolate delights. Contains an assortment of creamy Cremino and Gianduiotto Chocolates in Venchi's Gianduja, pistachio, and extra dark recipes. SRP: $44. For sale on Amazon or Venchi.
- Red Gift Pack with Assorted Granblend Chocolates: A selection of milk and dark Grandblend chocolates in a stunning box with a decorative dragon illustration in bold, vibrant colors. SRP: $20. For sale on Amazon or Venchi.
- Lunar New Year Large Gift Box with Dark Chocolate: To celebrate the Year of the Dragon we created a limited edition gifting collection to surprise loved ones. The colorful shapes and floral designs reflect the blossoming of new beginnings, providing a collection that isn't just about chocolates; it's about sharing moments, creating memories, and ushering in the Year of the Dragon with joy, love, and a touch of sweetness. Taste all the intense chocolates hidden inside, perfect for lovers of high cocoa percentages, different consistencies and surprising fillings. SRP: $48. For sale at Venchi only.