Lady M Confections, creator of Mille Crêpes, has announced its much-anticipated collaboration with Sanrio to release the Lady M x My Melody Lunar New Year Gift Set. The gift box is adorned with illustrations of My Melody throughout and includes six drawers which open to reveal Lady M Bon Bons.

2023 officially marks the Year of the Rabbit, making Lady M's collaboration with the popular Sanrio character even more meaningful as My Melody is a cake-eating white rabbit.

"We are overjoyed to collaborate with such an iconic brand—especially to celebrate the Lunar New Year," said Lady M CEO Ken Romaniszyn. "When it comes to the Year of the Rabbit, it was a harmonious choice for Lady M and My Melody to create something so beautiful and meaningful. This season we are wishing everyone happiness, prosperity and hope in the year to come."

Lady M's limited-edition keepsake box celebrates the Year of the Rabbit and features an interactive 3D pop-up diorama of My Melody and pull-out drawers containing the candy and the red envelopes for gifting. The gourmet candy flavors include:

Golden Tangerine Pearls - Tangerine jelly bites dipped in a mandarin orange glaze to bring golden riches.

Tangerine jelly bites dipped in a mandarin orange glaze to bring golden riches. Prosperous Plum Blossoms - Plum jelly bites dipped in a vibrant glaze coating to bring prosperity and fortune.

Plum jelly bites dipped in a vibrant glaze coating to bring prosperity and fortune. Red Raspberry Jellies - Raspberry jam fruit jellies coated in delicate sugar. Soft, chewy, and auspiciously red.

Raspberry jam fruit jellies coated in delicate sugar. Soft, chewy, and auspiciously red. Lucky Lychee Pearls - Lychee jelly bites dipped in a pink lychee-infused chocolate coating to bring luck.

Lychee jelly bites dipped in a pink lychee-infused chocolate coating to bring luck. Sweet Cookie Puffs - Puffed cereal and cocoa drops dipped in glossy dark chocolate.

Puffed cereal and cocoa drops dipped in glossy dark chocolate. Harmonious Matcha Crunch - Crunchy and sweet unifying cereal balls dipped in a matcha-infused chocolate coating.

"With Lady M's 20+ years in the luxury lifestyle food space, and Sanrio's commitment to being part of life's special moments, our two brands were able to come together and create something truly special for our fans," says Craig Takiguchi, chief operating officer of Sanrio, Inc. "Together, we were able to elevate super cute food for a truly memorable Lunar New Year celebration. It only makes sense to spotlight My Melody for 2023's Year of the Rabbit with festive and limited-edition keepsakes adorned with beautiful red and gold designs to bring good fortune and prosperity into the new year."

Each Lady M x My Melody Lunar New Year Gift Set ($88) includes five red envelopes along with a matching greeting card and envelope and a custom-designed gift bag. Lady M is also offering a 5-pack red envelope bundle for purchase separately, featuring the limited-edition red confetti envelopes ($15). Both the Gift Set and Red Envelope Bundle are currently available for purchase at LadyM.com and LadyM.ca and ship starting January 4, 2023.

Lady M is also launching a Lunar New Year Gift Set and Cake Bundle, giving customers the option to purchase a Lady M x My Melody Lunar New Year Gift Set and the fan-favorite Red Bean Mille Crêpes Cake together ($196). The bundle is an online exclusive available today on LadyM.com and LadyM.ca and will start shipping on January 9, 2023.