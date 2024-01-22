Danish confectionary brand Lakrids by Bülow has introduced the 2024 Love Collection. This year’s release includes the Love Selection Box along with two single-flavor jars: a fan-favorite, Strawberries and Cream, and new for 2024, Peaches. The licorice center in each individual piece is shaped like a heart, reflecting the passion and love of licorice directly from the heart of Lakrids by Bülow's Copenhagen-based production house.

The Love Collection includes:

A Love Collection favorite, Strawberries and Cream is a harmonious blend between sweet and tangy red strawberries, white soft cream, and a sweet heart-shaped licorice center. White chocolate brings it all together and serves a taste sensation embodying the essence of authentic Danish love. Suggested retail price: $24.00.

The newest addition to the Love Collection: Peaches. This treat combines the sweetness of juicy peaches with a center of sweet licorice, enveloped in white chocolate and featuring a subtle hint of passionfruit. The finishing touch is a crispy sugar shell that adds crunch. SRP: $24.00.

The Love Selection Box is a flavor-packed assortment ideal for gifting, featuring a mix of classics and exclusive limited editions: Strawberries and Cream, Fruity Caramel, Milkshake, F-Dark and Sea Salt, C- Coffee Kieni, D-Salt and Caramel, and Classic- Salty Caramel. SRP: $44.00.

Like all Lakrids by Bülow products, the Love Collection was created with sustainability at the forefront. As of 2019, the brand is the first confectionery company in the world to use 100% recycled plastic. Producing all licorice products in Copenhagen, Lakrids by Bülow notes that, since 2020, the factory has run on 100% green energy.

The 2024 Love Collection is available now via lakridsbybulow.us and Amazon, as well as select boutique retailers nationwide.

